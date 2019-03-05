Register
12:15 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 14, 2009 singer Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy performs on Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary, during the Island Festival, one of the biggest cultural events of Europe, offering art exhibitions, literary and theatre performances and music concerts by international and Hungarian performers.

    Possible Reason for Prodigy Legend Flint's Alleged Suicide Revealed by Media

    © AP Photo / MTI, Laszlo Beliczay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The tragic news of the 49-year-old legend’s passing has sent shockwaves around the world, since The Prodigy fans cannot fathom the reason behind his suspected suicide.

    Keith Flint, the frontman of The Prodigy, is believed to have taken his own life just days after splitting from his wife, Japanese DJ Mayumi Kai and putting their beloved house, which he once described as his sanctuary, up for sale, UK tabloids claim, citing unnamed sources.

    READ MORE: Netizens Mourn as Beverly Hills 90210 Star Perry Dies of 'Massive Stroke' at 52

    Chanel artistic director and honoree Karl Lagerfeld attends the 2nd Annual WWD Honors hosted by Women's Wear Daily at The Pierre Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Legendary Couturier Karl Lagerfeld Dies at Age of 85 - Reports
    The English vocalist, who’s associated with the golden rave era, allegedly lost himself to depression after the devastating break-up with Mayumi, and may have started taking drugs again, sources assumed.

    He had been open about his long struggle with alcohol, drugs and depression, and admitted that his wife “saved him”.

    Speaking about the moment he first saw his future wife, Keith said that he was absolutely mesmerised:

    “We were touring and she just walked into this room we were in, and you know how it is, I just couldn’t talk, I was overwhelmed”.

    The couple married in 2006 and loved to spend time at their farmhouse, where they were leading a lifestyle that probably contradicted Keith’s wild stage image:

    “We like to take picnics and sandwiches, driving through the green lanes. My wife loves the house, the dogs, and the animals we have around us, the deer and the fox that comes and pokes his head through the hedge”.

    Keith Flint (File)
    © AP Photo / Axel Seidemann
    Prodigy Frontman Dies at Age of 49, Band Says it Was Suicide
    After the two called it quits, the musician decided to sell the house: estate agents Anderson’s reportedly posted details of it last Friday, but removed them on Monday.

    Keith’s death came 48 hours after he was photographed in the 5k Chelmsford Park run where he achieved a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds – in what is believed to be his last picture.

    In the past, the legendary musician was brutally honest about his life, saying that he would kill himself when he’s done with fame, while speaking with journalist Matt Blake.

    "I’m not saving up for anything. I’m cashing it all now. I’ve always had this thing inside me that, when I’m done, I’ll kill myself. I swear to God that’s not suicidal – it’s definitely a positive thing. The moment I start s***ting the bed is when you’ll see me on the front of a bus".

    Keith was found dead in his Essex house on Monday, with Liam Howlett, who formed The Prodigy in 1990, taking to Instagram to confirm the news and revealed that it was a suicide:

    In a tweet, bandmates paid tribute to the “true pioneer, innovator and legend” Keith was:

    Flint was one of the UK’s most iconic and recognisable musical figures with his double-mohawk hairdo, punk aesthetic of piercings, and shock-rock makeup. He performed the vocals on the band’s chart-smashing singles, Firestarter and Breathe, while The Prodigy became the first dance group to headline the Glastonbury Music Festival in 1997.

    Tags:
    rave, divorce, band, musician, music, sale, house, death, festival, dance, suicide, Keith Flint, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse