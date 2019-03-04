Register
19:00 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management

    Soros' Open Society Funded 'Occupied Lands' Database Promoting BDS Movement

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Ironically, in 2014 the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement encouraged boycotts against the Hungarian-American billionaire after the Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations invested in two Israeli companies, Teva Pharmaceuticals and SodaStream.

    The Open Society Foundations, an international grant-making organisation founded by George Soros, funded the creation of a “Business in Occupied Lands” database that singles out business investments in Israel, The Daily Caller reported, citing financial reports from the UK Charity Commission between 2015 and 2017.

    READ MORE: Hungary to Target Timmermans, Soros in Anti-Immigrant Posters Ahead of EU Vote

    The EIRIS Foundation, a London-based charity organisation registered working in the area of responsible investment, used the Soros-tied donations, totalling approximately $300,000, to build the database.

    EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, welcomes George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool
    Hungarian 'Conspiracy Theory' Over Soros, Juncker 'Beggars Belief' - EU
    The charity made no secret of the source of its funding, having acknowledged the “generous support” from the Open Society Foundations on its website.

    The "Business in Occupied Lands" is promo-ed as a database that provides “free and objective information on ethical finance and corporate activity to the public”. The website appears to focus on two areas: Crimea and “Palestine”, describing them as two “illegally-administered territories”.

    Some experts have noted that corporate social responsibility (CSR) is increasingly being used to advance political goals, and has been used to bolster the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a global campaign that encourages various means of pressure against Israel to make the country abide by international law in its dealings with Palestinians.

    “In addition to being promoted by groups affiliated with the BDS movement, elements of the Foreign Boycott Campaign have recently been adopted by [corporate social responsibility] advisors and companies that employ CSR programmes. As a result, the Foreign Boycott Campaign represents the intersection of several strains of discrimination with CSR”, Marc Greedorfer, founder of Zachary Legal Institute, penned in an upcoming law review article.

    The Zachary Legal Institute is a think tank that specialises in research into BDS and the fight against anti-Israel movements within the US.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland 'or EU Won't Survive'
    The Open Society Foundations, launched in 1979, has on a multitude of occasions been accused of acting on behalf of Soros to meddle in the domestic affairs of other nations – primarily immigration policies – for the billionaire’s personal benefit.

    Last year, the Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Soros of funding a campaign against the government’s plan to deport African migrants and asylum-seekers. The tycoon rejected the allegations, although did criticise the plan, saying that it was wrong to “send asylum-seekers back to countries where they might be persecuted or killed”.

    In July 2017, the Israeli Foreign Ministry blamed Soros for “continuously undermining Israel’s democratically elected government by funding organisations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself”.

    Related:

    Hungary to Target Timmermans, Soros in Anti-Immigrant Posters Ahead of EU Vote
    Soros Foundation Demands EU Ramp Up Pressure on Poland 'or EU Won't Survive'
    Hungarian 'Conspiracy Theory' Over Soros, Juncker 'Beggars Belief' - EU
    Israeli Gov’t Pressures US Company Via Third Party to Ban BDS From Fundraising
    Tags:
    tycoon, donations, Israeli occupation, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, funds, billionaire, database, business, funding, investment, BDS, Open Society Foundations, Benjamin Netanyahu, George Soros, Hungary, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse