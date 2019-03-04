Register
18:01 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists reflected in a EU logo

    US Reverses Diplomatic Downgrade of EU Mission in Washington - Ambassador

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has reversed its course and will restore the higher protocol status of the European Union's mission in Washington, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland announced in a statement released by the US Mission to the EU on 4 March.

    "The Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, the Department of State will again recognize the European Union’s representation in Washington as equivalent to that of a bilateral mission in the Diplomatic Corps Order of Precedence", the statement said.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has instructed the chief of protocol to take the necessary steps to reflect this reinstatement, the statement said.

    Ambassador Sondland emphasized that the European Union is one of America's most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity.

    READ MORE: Brussels Angry After US Downgrades EU Mission's Diplomatic Status — Report

    The US and EU flags
    © AFP 2018 / Thierry Charlier
    US 'Forgot' to Inform EU After Downgrading Bloc's Diplomatic Status – Reports
    On 8 January, it was revealed that the bloc's diplomatic status was lowered by the United States at some point in 2018. The news broke after EU Ambassador to the United States David O’Sullivan lost his position as ambassador on the Diplomatic List of Precedence — which was granted to him due to the fact that the EU diplomatic mission in the United States was viewed as an equivalent to a national embassy — and was moved farther down the list to be mentioned among "heads of delegation".

    The Trump administration did not provide a reason for the downgrade of the EU's diplomatic status, according to media reports.

    Related:

    US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 - Bavaria Minister
    EU Has 'Full Support' of Members to Hit Back at Possible US Car Tariffs - Report
    Trump: US Remains Determined to Impose EU Auto Tariffs if Unable to Reach Deal
    Putin: Russia to Take Steps if US Deploys Its Short, Medium Range Missiles in EU
    Tags:
    mission, U.S. Department of State, European Union, Mike Pompeo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse