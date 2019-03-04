US Reverses Diplomatic Downgrade of EU Mission in Washington - Ambassador

"The Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, the Department of State will again recognize the European Union’s representation in Washington as equivalent to that of a bilateral mission in the Diplomatic Corps Order of Precedence", the statement said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has instructed the chief of protocol to take the necessary steps to reflect this reinstatement, the statement said.
Ambassador Sondland emphasized that the European Union is one of America's most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity.
The Trump administration did not provide a reason for the downgrade of the EU's diplomatic status, according to media reports.
