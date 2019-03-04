Netherlands Recalls Ambassador to Iran After Dutch Staff Expelled by Tehran

Relations between the countries have been strained since the Netherlands expelled two Iranian diplomats. Tehran has called it "unfriendly and unconstructive", vowing to take reciprocal measures.

The Netherlands has recalled its envoy to Iran after staff members of its embassy in Tehran were expelled, Foreign Minister Stef Blok announced.

"Have decided to recall the ambassador in Tehran for consultations", Blok said in a tweet. "The decision follows the expulsion of two Dutch embassy staff. That is unacceptable".

"Have decided to recall the ambassador in Tehran for consultations", Blok said in a tweet. "The decision follows the expulsion of two Dutch embassy staff. That is unacceptable".

According to the minister, two Dutch diplomats were expelled from Iran on 3 March. The reason for the expulsion of the Netherlands Embassy employees has not been reported.

Explaining the move, the minister stated in an official letter that it was connected with what he claimed was a liquidation by Tehran of two people of Iranian origin in the Netherlands.

The IRNA news agency reported in September of last year that Iran had summoned ambassadors from the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Denmark, accusing them of harbouring Iranian opposition groups, after a terrorist attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz.