Register
09:33 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018

    US Takes Claims of Pak's 'Misuse' of F-16 in Dogfight With Indian MIG Seriously

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (67)
    0 0 0

    Under a deal with the United States, Pakistan is only entitled to use the US-built fighter jets for counterterrorism operations, but India has accused Islamabad of violating the agreement and downing an Indian warplane during a dogfight over the Line of Control in Kashmir in late February. Pakistan, in turn, denies having deployed any F-16s.

    The United States wants to know if Pakistan used US-made F-16 fighter jets to shoot down an Indian warplane, which may be a violation of the sale agreement between Washington and Islamabad, Reuters reported citing a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Paksitan.

    "We are aware of these reports and are seeking more information. We take all allegations of misuse of defence articles very seriously", the spokesperson said.

    While the Indian military has stepped up accusations against Pakistan, Islamabad has consistently denied having scrambled US-built F-16s, acquired under a "fight against terrorism" programme, in the recent Kashmir incident.

    READ MORE: VIDEO of Alleged Dogfight Between Indian, Pakistani Fighters Emerges on Internet

    In addition, the Indian side claims that a Pakistan Air Force F-16 had been downed and displayed parts of AMRAAM medium-range missile that was recovered in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, alleging that they had been launched by a US-made jet. Pakistan has strongly denied the allegations, insisting that it has not lost any aircraft.

    Indian Air Force officials display a wreckage of AMRAAM air-to-air missile that they say was fired by Pakistan Air Force fighter jet during a strike over Kashmir on Wednesday, after speaking with the media in the lawns of India's Defence Ministry in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis
    MiG-21 Shooting Down Pakistan's F-16 Could Soil Lockheed's $20Bln Indian Dream - Scholar
    In a parallel development, CNN has suggested that it may have been a Chinese-designed JF-17 fighter jet produced jointly by Islamabad and Beijing that brought down the Indian plane last week and resulted in the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

    Indian Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy, in the meantime, has penned an article for the Hindustan Times, in which he hailed Abhinandan as the "first combat pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shoot down an F-16".

    He also speculated on reports that the F-16 pilot had been killed, and said that if those rumours prove to be true, "that would be a great loss to the Pakistan Air Force".

    READ MORE: Allegedly Downed PAF F-16 Pilot Mistaken as Indian, Lynched in Pakistan – Report

    Historically tense relations between India and Pakistan have hit another low since Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e Mohammad claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a convoy with Indian security forces on 14 February that killed over 40 soldiers. In the wake of the attack, New Delhi accused Islamabad of harbouring terrorists — a claim vehemently rejected by Pakistan as "unsubstantiated".

    Su-30MKI
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Matt Morgan / Su-30MKI
    IAF Used Decoy Jets to Distract Pakistan in Raid on Alleged Terror Base - Reports
    In response, the IAF conducted an air raid against an alleged Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, reportedly eliminating a number of facilities on 26 February.

    The following day, Pakistan announced it had shot down two Indian warplanes over the Kashmir border and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released a few days later in what Islamabad described as a "peace gesture".

    The Indian Air Force, in turn, stated that one of its MiG-21 Bison jets had shot down a Pakistani F-16 during a dogfight, while Islamabad maintained it never dispatched US-made fighter jets or sustained any losses.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (67)
    Tags:
    MiG-21, dogfight, combat, F-16, camp, warplane, deal, fighter jet, sale, pilot, violation, air force, aircraft, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pakistan Air Force, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Abhinandan Varthaman, India, United States, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse