MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is prioritising the facilitation of visa regulations and transport communications with countries in the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is starting a tour across the Persian Gulf on 3 March, said.

"The issues of facilitating transport communication between Russia and the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] and facilitating visa issuance proceedings are in the focus of our attention. We assume that this will contribute to the further intensification of business exchange and development of tourism, culture, and humanitarian ties", Lavrov said in an interview with the Kuwait News Agency.

READ MORE: Russian Foreign Minister to Start Tour Across Persian Gulf States

© AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX Israel Relaunches 'Virtual Embassy' Amid Thaw With Persian Gulf States

The foreign minister praised the intergovernmental commissions on trade, economy and science cooperation, stressing that these bodies were an efficient tool to coordinate efforts on business cooperation development. He also emphasised the importance of business missions and direct contacts between entrepreneurs.

Lavrov is set to visit Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates during his tour, which will last from 3 March to 7 March. He is expected to meet with the king of Saudi Arabia, emirs of Qatar and Kuwait, and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.