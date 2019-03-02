Register
20:48 GMT +302 March 2019
    Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, July 25, 2018

    Over 300,000 Sign Petitions Saying Pakistan's Khan Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 300,000 people in total have signed two petitions that call for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his effort toward regional peace.

    Two similarly-worded petitions on change.org website were launched by users form the United Kingdom and Pakistan, soon after Khan ruled to release an Indian pilot, who was captured by the Pakistani military after an air incident over the disputed Kashmir region, "as a goodwill gesture." After Khan's announcement, the #NobelPeaceForImranKhan began trending on Twitter. While one petition has gone through 250,000 mark, over 60,000 users have signed the second one.

    "We, hereby nominate the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 for his peace efforts and dialogues in the Asian region on diverse conflicts (e.g. Pakistan-India, Afghanistan-USA, Middle East etc.). His contributions deserve the international recognition with the award of Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, his aims of ensuring lasting peace in the region and discouraging revival of militarism should be recognized and greatly appreciated," the text of the petition that received more signatures read.

    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Tokyo Explains How Trump Might Deserve Nobel Peace Prize
    Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted on Saturday a resolution to the country’s parliament, in which he said that Khan deserved receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, as he had played a "sagacious" role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India, apart from making a significant contribution to regional peace in general.

    This week, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, as the two countries engaged in an air battle and lost jets in it. It followed a strike by the Indian Air Force against what it said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, considered a terrorist group by India, located on the Pakistani soil across the so-called Line of Control separating the Indian-and Pakistani-controlled parts of the Kashmir region.

    READ MORE: Twitter Triggered as Trump Claims Japan's PM Nominated Him for Nobel Peace Prize

    The Indian airstrike came after a deadly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on the Indian paramilitary police force in Kashmir in mid-February. While India has accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the incident, Pakistan, in turn, has rejected the allegations, accusing India of being responsible for human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.

