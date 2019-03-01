Like a Shadow: WATCH Kim Jong-un's Sister Creep Behind Kim and Trump

She's always there, but sometimes not too close — Kim Yo-jong, the trusted sister of the North Korean leader, clearly didn't want to steal the show while her brother was having nuclear talks with the US president.

Kim Yo-jong was caught on camera peeking from behind a wall as Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump were taking a stroll around the garden of the Sofitel Metropole Hotel, accompanied only by their interpreters.

Yo-jong, dubbed North Korea's most powerful woman, was apparently checking to see whether she was at a distance respectful enough; she then followed behind Kim and Trump as reporters looked on.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's younger sister, has become one of the most trusted members of the North Korean inner circle.



This is not the first time she came into spotlight this week. During the North Korean delegation's three-day trip to Hanoi, she was seen holding an ashtray for her brother as he was having a cigarette break at a train station in China.