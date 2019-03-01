Register
14:16 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Avangard missile

    US General: Russia's Avangard Missile May Reach America Within 15 Minutes

    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russia Federation
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Addressing the Russian Federal Assembly on 20 February, President Vladimir Putin underscored that the creation of the Avangard hypersonic missile can be compared to the creation of the first artificial satellite of the Earth in terms of significance.

    During congressional testimony earlier this week, US Air Force General Terrence O’Shaughnessy specifically focused on the advanced Russian Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which he said travels at a reported 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometres) per hour — “fast enough to defeat current missile defences and capable of striking the homeland within 15 minutes of launch atop a ballistic missile”.

    O’Shaughnessy, who is also commander of the US-Canadian North American Aerospace Command (NORAD), admitted that Russia’s conventional and nuclear missiles pose “the most significant threat” to the US.

    READ MORE: Russia's New Avangard Hypersonic Nuke Missile Prompts Panic in US – German Media

    These missiles can be launched with “significantly greater standoff ranges and accuracy than their predecessors, allowing them to strike North America from well outside NORAD radar coverage”, he said.

    According to O’Shaughnessy, the long-range Russian missiles include “highly capable” anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles carried by the Russian bombers Tu-95 Bears and Tu-160s.

    This weaponry is backed by new Severodvinsk-class submarines “armed with advanced land-attack cruise missiles”, he said, adding that the Severodvinsk vessels are “much quieter and more lethal than previous generations of Russian attack submarines”.

    READ MORE: WATCH Successful Public Test-Launch of Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Missile

    Изображение российского ракетного комплекса стратегического назначения с гиперзвуковым планирующим крылатым блоком
    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    German Scholar: West Unable to Intercept Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Missile
    The comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country’s Federation Assembly on 20 February that the significance of creating the Avangard hypersonic missile can be likened to the creation of the Earth’s first artificial satellite.

    Presenting the Avangard missile during his Federation Assembly address last year, Putin said that the missile is capable of changing course mid-flight, thereby avoiding being tracked and intercepted.

    He noted that the speed of the missile, which “flies like a meteorite or a fire ball”, was in excess of Mach 20 and that it is capable of penetrating any existing missile defence system.

    Related:

    Russia to Roll Out Hypersonic Missile for the First Time During V-Day Parade
    Russia Achieves 'Considerable' Success in Hypersonic Arms Development
    How Russian Hypersonic Missiles Shattering the Pillars of US Naval Doctrine
    Tags:
    vehicle, hypersonic missiles, submarines, threat, Avangard, Tu-160, Tu-95, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse