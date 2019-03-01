Venezuela to Move PDVSA Office to Moscow From Lisbon - Vice President

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez hold a joint press conference in Moscow as part of her official visit.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, speaking at a press conference, said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has decided to close PDVSA's office in Lisbon and move it to Moscow.

"I would like to state that President Nicolas Maduro ordered the PDVSA in Lisbon to close this office and move the office to Moscow," the vice president said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Delcy Rodriguez added that the US plans to form illegal armed units to destabilise the situation in Venezuela.

"As far as operation against Venezuela is concerned, it's headed by a person experienced in such kind of sabotage, person who repeatedly spoke against legal governments, Mr. Abrams. There are certain plans, certain steps aimed at creation of illegal armed groups according to the US tradition, creation of terror groups. The whole world knows it's doing that, it's not a secret. The US supports such extremist illegal terror groups to destabilize the world," Rodriguez said.

Speaking at the press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned of US plans to buy mortars and light weapons in Eastern Europe, and send them to countries bordering with Venezuela.

On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to forcefully bring the US-sponsored aid into Venezuela from Brazil and Colombia. The failed attempt resulted in clashes between the Venezuelan National Guard officers and pro-aid protesters, who tried to help force the aid into Venezuela.

