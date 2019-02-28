Register
11:56 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A girl writes a condolence message during the Day of Remembrance for MH370 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    MH370 Hunt: Doomed Plane's Location Allegedly Tracked Off Vietnamese Coast

    © AP Photo/ Vincent Thian
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The long-running search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has received a new twist, with a US-based truth-seeker claiming that the search for the plane had been in the wrong place all along.

    Yao Ming, who allegedly studies satellite engineering at Stanford University, told the Daily Express that the fateful Boeing 777 could have crashed off the eastern coast of Vietnam.

    "One very possible outcome which has been instantly disregarded are the coordinates off the Vietnamese coast at N14.9, E109.15 where MH370 was apparently tracked," Yao is quoted as saying.

    The student is said to have contacted Daniel Boyer, an MH370 hunter from the UK who believes, based on satellite images he saw, that the plane crashed in the jungle northwest of Cambodia's capital.

    Yao Ming said: "Using simple algebra I am able to plug in distances from the alleged coordinates to Daniel Boyer's crash coordinates with the time frame given by air traffic control.

    "From my calculations, if the ignored air traffic control coordinates are correct, the jetliner flew roughly 230-250 miles within a time frame of 33 minutes, giving an average ground speech of about 460-470mph in this time frame and an exact distance from both coordinates.

    "The average speed of a Boeing 777 in its last half hour of flight matches the exact needed speed to get from these coordinates within air traffic control's time frame."

    In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016, file photo, a waiter walks past a mural of flight MH370 in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    © AP Photo / Joshua Paul
    Unravelling the Mystery: MH370 Witnesses Can Pinpoint Exact Location of Crash Site, Writer Claims

    This theory is at odds with the findings of the official investigation, which concluded that the Boeing did not make it to the location indicated by Yao.

    MH370, with 239 people on board, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on 8 March 2014. According to Malaysian investigators, the jetliner made a detour over the South China Sea less than an hour into the flight and flew back across Malaysia.

    Its final communication with the satellite was tracked to the southwestern Indian Ocean.

    Two extensive search operations have been carried out in this part of the ocean, one led by Malaysian authorities and another by US-based seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity. The search has eventually proven fruitless, but several pieces of debris that likely belonged to the missing Boeing have been found in the western Indian Ocean, off the coast of Madagascar and the island of Réunion.

    Related:

    Aviation Expert Says MH370 Pilots Suffered ACCIDENT or Committed SUICIDE
    Australian Investigator Says France Holds Key Evidence in MH370 Case - Report
    MH370 Co-Pilot Flew Jet With Dead People for Hours Until Crash - Aviation Writer
    MH370 Pilot's 'Mystery Caller' Breaks Silence Five Years After Tragedy
    Tags:
    disappearance, missing, MH370, Malaysian Airlines, Boeing, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse