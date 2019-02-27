Register
18:46 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro sing a song about Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, during a event at Bolivar Square in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

    Morales Wonders Why US Seeks Dialogue With North Korea But Not Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    World
    Get short URL
    560

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Evo Morales expressed on Wednesday his bewilderment with Washington's foreign policy, wondering why the United States was seeking dialogue and peace with North Korea while not showing the same enthusiasm in trying to overcome differences with Venezuela.

    "Despite major differences and the threat of war, the United States is now seeking dialogue and peace with North Korea. Why does not it express a similar desire regarding Venezuela? Latin America is a zone of peace, and the peoples' self-determination is a guarantee of social justice, democracy and sovereignty," Morales posted on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Lima to Revoke Venezuelan Embassy Staff Visas — Peruvian Deputy FM

    Morales' remarks came amid the ongoing second denuclearization summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Commenting on Caracas' offer for US President Donald Trump to meet Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood, said that the United States recognized self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

    "President Trump is prepared to meet with the rightful president of Venezuela, and that is Juan Guaido," Wood told reporters when asked about the invitation.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Weapons for Opposition May Be Purchased in Eastern Europe – Venezuela's FM
    Earlier in the day, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza suggested at the UN Human Rights Council session that Maduro and Trump should meet to discuss their differences over a political crisis in Latin American country.

    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis. On January 5, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016. On January 23, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president." Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on January 10 after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington. He has even said that Guaido, currently residing in Colombia, must face trial upon his return to Venezuela.

    READ MORE: US Aim in Venezuela is Regime Change, Including Military Option — Russian Envoy

    The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which around 50 other countries followed suit. Bolivia along with Russia, China, Cuba and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, but have instead declared themselves neutral and are now advocating crisis settlement via dialogue.

    Related:

    US Aim in Venezuela is Regime Change, Including Military Option - Russian Envoy
    US to Announce More Venezuela Sanctions This Week - Special Envoy
    WATCH: UNSC Holds Meeting on Venezuelan Political Crisis
    Over 320 Venezuelan Servicemen Defected to Colombia – Official
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse