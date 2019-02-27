Ex-Minister Can't Tell 'Whole Truth' on Trudeau Pressure Over Corruption Case

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office reportedly pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould, the country's then-justice minister and attorney general, to curtail the criminal prosecution of a multi-million-dollar corruption and fraud case against the Quebec-based SNC-Lavalin engineering giant.

Wilson-Raybould, who was the country’s first indigenous attorney general and minister of justice, is scheduled to testify in front of parliament’s justice committee later on Wednesday.

She earlier claimed that an unprecedented order-in-council, which waives solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality, doesn’t go far enough to let her speak freely.

She added that the waiver “is a step in the right direction” but it “falls short of what is required”.

“I mention this simply to alert the committee to the fact that the order-in-council leaves in place whatever restraints there are on my ability to speak freely about matters that occurred after I left the post of attorney general," Wilson-Raybould underscored.

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet days after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported about her involvement in the SNC-Lavalin case.

The Canadian engineering giant is facing accusations that its former executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to win contracts in Libya under Muammar Gaddafi's rule, which collapsed in 2011.

The company is accused of paying nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to influence government decisions.

The firm is also charged with fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organisations of roughly $130 million.