Register
17:42 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 25 October, 2016

    Ex-Minister Can't Tell 'Whole Truth' on Trudeau Pressure Over Corruption Case

    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office reportedly pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould, the country's then-justice minister and attorney general, to curtail the criminal prosecution of a multi-million-dollar corruption and fraud case against the Quebec-based SNC-Lavalin engineering giant.

    Canada’s former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould has warned that although she will speak truth, she won’t tell the full story on allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau’s closest aides pressured her to abandon fraud and bribery prosecutions for the SNC-Lavalin company.

    Wilson-Raybould, who was the country’s first indigenous attorney general and minister of justice, is scheduled to testify in front of parliament’s justice committee later on Wednesday.

    READ MORE: Canadian PM Trudeau Under Ethics Probe Over Corruption Case Handling

    She earlier claimed that an unprecedented order-in-council, which waives solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality, doesn’t go far enough to let her speak freely.

    Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Canadian justice minister, walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2019
    © REUTERS / Chris Wattie
    Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Canadian justice minister, walks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 19, 2019

    She added that the waiver “is a step in the right direction” but it “falls short of what is required”.

    “I mention this simply to alert the committee to the fact that the order-in-council leaves in place whatever restraints there are on my ability to speak freely about matters that occurred after I left the post of attorney general," Wilson-Raybould underscored.

    Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet days after the Globe and Mail newspaper reported about her involvement in the SNC-Lavalin case.

    READ MORE: Bolton 'Knew in Advance' of Huawei CFO Arrest as Trudeau Denies Political Motive

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Christinne Muschi
    Trudeau 'Imposes His Moral Values on Everyone': Twitter Abuzz as Canadian PM Defends His 'Racist' Heckler Rant
    The Canadian engineering giant is facing accusations that its former executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to win contracts in Libya under Muammar Gaddafi's rule, which collapsed in 2011.

    The company is accused of paying nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to influence government decisions.

    The firm is also charged with fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organisations of roughly $130 million.

    Related:

    Trump's Top Aide Sorry for Saying There's 'A Special Place in Hell' for Trudeau
    Canadian MP Compares Justin Trudeau’s Groping Claim Response to Weinstein’s
    Canada’s Trudeau Appoints a Border Security Minister to Deal with Migration
    Tags:
    fraud, bribery, pressure, allegations, corruption, SNC-Lavalin, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse