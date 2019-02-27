Register
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, February 8, 2019

    US Claims on 'Maduro's Days Numbered' Mean Cuba, Nicaragua Will Be Next - Lavrov

    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    Earlier, a number of high-ranking US officials, as well as senators, insisted that the Venezuelan legitimate president should step down in favour of the Western-backed opposition leader. Particularly, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that "Maduro's days are numbered."

    US officials' statements, saying that Venezuelan President Nicolas "Maduro's days are numbered" mean that Cuba and Nicaragua will be next, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at a press conference in China.

    READ MORE: Lima to Revoke Venezuelan Embassy Staff Visas — Peruvian Deputy FM

    The top diplomat emphasised that the “'Monroe Doctrine' pales in comparison to the doctrine that is now being formed, which means that the Americans usurp the right to use force wherever they want to overthrow regimes that for some reason or another do not suit them.”

    Moscow is working with all countries that are similarly concerned about a possibility of military scenario in Venezuela to prevent use of force in the crisis, Lavrov said.

    "We are actively working with all countries that are similarly concerned about the prospect of a military solution. And it is not by chance that the leadership of Brazil, for example, has already stated that they will neither participate nor provide their territory to the United States for aggressive steps against Venezuela," the minister said.

    Moscow takes into account that none of the Latin American states, including the Lima Group, supports use of force in Venezuela, the minister said. Russia urges Washington to heed their positions, Lavrov added.

    "We also note unyielding provocations seeking to break through the [Venezuelan] border under the pretext of supplying humanitarian aid for victims. The well ‘known scenario envisions further claims and attempts of a military intervention," the minister said.

    An oil pump works at sunset.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    US Sanctions Nicaragua's Albanisa, Joint Venture With Venezuela's PDVSA - Bolton
    Lavrov's statement comes just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would continue to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro until he understands that his days are “numbered,” reiterating that the US is not ruling out a military option.

    Earlier, US National Security Adviser John Bolton has issued series of tweets including a message targeting the Venezuelan military and a threat against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

    On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to forcefully bring the US-sponsored aid into Venezuela from Brazil and Colombia. The failed attempt resulted in clashes between the Venezuelan National Guard officers and pro-aid protesters, who tried to help force the aid into Venezuela.

    Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela
