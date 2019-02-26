Zarif Cancels Participation in UNHRC Session After Resignation - Spokesman

"The Iranian Permanent Mission contacted the Human Rights Council Secretariat late last night to request that Minister Zarif be removed from the list of speakers for the Council's high-level segment. Minister Zarif had been scheduled to speak this afternoon," Gomez said.
READ MORE: Zarif's Diplomacy Irritated Bolton, Pompeo, Netanyahu — Iranian Analyst
Zarif, who has been heading the Iranian Foreign Ministry since 2013, announced via Instagram on Monday that he was leaving his post. However, President Hassan Rouhani has yet to formally accept the diplomat's resignation.
The 40th session of the Human Rights Council, an intergovernmental body within the UN system comprised of 47 states, started on Monday and will run through March 22.
All comments
Show new comments (0)