Moscow: US, Allies Against Extension of OPCW Ban List as They Hold Illegal Tests

"It is clear that the United States and its closest allies, such as the United Kingdom, are opposing with all their might our proposal to include a large group of chemicals on the banned lists… because they research prohibited chemicals in NATO's specialized centres," the envoy said.
Earlier, Russia made such a proposal, however, according to the OPCW Technical Secretariat, some elements of the Russian proposal did not meet the criteria necessary for these substances to be included.
In January, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed regret that the OPCW did not take into account Russia's proposals to add a list of prohibited substances with three more families of toxic substances.
