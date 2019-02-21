Australian Instructor Spells Out 'I'm Bored' While Performing Test Flight

Only the monitoring team responsible for tracking were able to observe the instructor's blunt message, according to the Daily Mail.

A flight training instructor in Adelaide tasked with running the engine at a specific power level for two hours decided to make his thoughts on the job clear, writing "I'm bored" on his tracking device, media reported on 20 February.

The pilot, who recently qualified as an instructor at Flight Training Adelaide, was taking part in an engine test.

Commenting on the incident, Pine Pienaar, the director of Flight Training Adelaide was cited by The Independent as saying: "Young instructors, what can you do?"