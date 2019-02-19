Hungary to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem – Prime Minister Orban

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Hungary plans to set up a trade mission with diplomatic status in Jerusalem, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday following talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Finally, I just informed the Prime Minister that the Hungarian government decided to open a trade representation here with diplomatic status. So we will have an official presence in Jerusalem as well. So I hope it will be a good step forward to improve even more the relationship between the Israeli people and Hungary," Orban said, as quoted by Netanyahu’s press service.

At the same time, Slovakia will follow the Czech Republic's example and open a cultural center in Jerusalem, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said after the talks with Netanyahu.

"Slovakia will open very soon a new cultural, information and innovation center in Jerusalem here. Because we also made the decision that Slovakia will have for the first time in our history only four diplomats responsible for innovation and one of these will be exactly in Jerusalem at this new center," Pellegrini said, as quoted by Netanyahu’s press service.

The talks between Orban and Netanyahu were held instead of the summit of the Visegrad Group, which Poland has skipped. The Israeli prime minister also met with his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovakia earlier on Tuesday.

Warsaw's move came after Netanyahu's comment on Poles' collaboration with the Nazis, as well as acting Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz's allegations on Poland's involvement in the Holocaust.

In May, the United States relocated its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Meanwhile, the United Nations urges its member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to Jerusalem until the city’s legal status is settled.