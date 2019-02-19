Register
    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore

    Tokyo Explains How Trump Might Deserve Nobel Peace Prize

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    TOKYO (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will deserve the Nobel Peace Prize if he manages to ensure that North Korea gets rid of its entire nuclear arsenal, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday.

    "If North Korea performs denuclearization and destroys missiles, President Trump will certainly deserve a [Nobel] Peace Prize," Kono said, as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

    At the same time, Kono noted that there was so far little progress in the denuclearization process.

    At the same time, Kono refused to confirm or deny the reports that Abe had nominated the US president for the peace prize.

    His remarks come after Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated Trump for the prestigious award in the fall after getting an "informal" request from Washington via unofficial channels. The report came just days after Trump claimed at a White House press conference on Friday that Abe had allegedly put his name up for consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize. Abe later refused to directly answer a question about whether he had, in fact, nominated Trump.

    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Denuclearization Negotiations May Be Fruitful as Trump, Kim Get ‘Serious'
    Back in May, Trump stated that "everyone" believed he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his accomplishments on resolving the North Korean crisis, but that it had never been his goal and that the only reward he really wanted was "victory for the world."

    The first ever US-North Korean summit last year resulted in an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions. Since then, Pyongyang has been waiting for Washington to fulfil the agreements reached, while the US administration has been unhappy with Pyongyang's lack of progress on nuclear disarmament.

    A second summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea is set to take place in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on February 27-28.

