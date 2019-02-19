Huawei Tech Giant Plans to Invest $2Bln to Enhance Network Security – Executive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Huawei tech giant plans to invest some $2 billion in the next five years to strengthen its network security, the German Handelsblatt newspaper reported citing head of the Huawei’s German office.

“We intend in the future to more closely address the issue of security. Over the next five years, we will invest around $2 billion to improve network security," Dennis Zuo said in an interview released on Tuesday.

In order to address cybersecurity issues, the company also needs to cooperate with other firms in the industry, as well as with officials and customers, the executive noted.

As for the allegations that Huawei is involved in espionage on behalf of Beijing, Zuo said that “the Chinese government does not force [company's employees] to do anything illegal.”

The remarks come after on February 8, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said that the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) was investigating rumours that Beijing's Huawei devices enabled the tech giant to gather data from the German mobile network and hand it over to the Chinese authorities.

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it is linked to the Chinese government and even has been spying on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts, while several other countries voiced their own concerns over Huawei's activities.