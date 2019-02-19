Register
19 February 2019
    Russia's S-400 air defense system. File photo

    US Repeatedly Coaxed Turkey Into Abandoning S-400 Deal - Erdogan

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Last Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Ankara would not "turn back" on a deal with Moscow to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems.

    Speaking to reporters at the Turkish city of Burdur on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that unlike the US, NATO has no objections to the supply of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey.

    He said that Washington has repeatedly "coaxed Ankara into abandoning the S-400 deal". 

    "But why should we refuse? You did not take any steps on the supply of missile systems to Turkey. And we have the right to use different systems.NATO clearly said that it would not create problems. Greece has possessed S-300 systems for many years, but you have no objections to it", Erdogan pointed out, referring to the US.

    The statement comes after the Turkish President confirmed late last week that Ankara "agreed a deal with Russia on the S-400, so for us to turn back from the deal is out of the question".

    "This is a done deal", Erdogan was quoted by the news network CNN Turk as saying.

    Last week, US Permanent Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that Washington is alarmed about the S-400 deal between Moscow and Ankara. She urged Turkey not to continue the implementation of the agreement, which she said would not allow Washington "to deliver the air defence systems to Turkey which we could install there".

    Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News cited unnamed senior US officials as saying that Washington will halt the process of selling US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey if it proceeds with the purchase of S-400s.

    Last month, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin pledged that Ankara will go ahead with the purchase of the S-400s, even if it takes the deal proposed by the United States on the delivery of Patriot systems.

    "From our point of view, there is no link between the purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems and US Patriot systems, these topics are not interconnected in any way. Our position remains unchanged: we will do everything that we deem necessary to ensure our national security", he underscored.

    An S-400 air defense missile system
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Turkey to Retaliate if US Slaps Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase - Ankara
    Washington has repeatedly threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if Turkey buys the S-400s.

    The US also warned it would block the delivery of its fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey if the latter went ahead with the procurement of the Russian air defence missiles.

