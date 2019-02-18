Register
22:13 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook logo

    Int'l Journo Group Slams Blocking RT-Linked Facebook Accounts as Censorship

    CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    250

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - President of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Philippe Leruth condemned in an interview with Sputnik on Monday the blocking of several Facebook accounts linked to RT television, and described the move as an act of censorship.

    "Closing a Facebook account or any Internet link of a media, without prior warning, can be considered as an act of censorship opposed by the IFJ," Leruth said.

    READ MORE: Moscow-Unfriendly States Lobby Tech Giants to Pressure Russian Media — Kremlin

    He also stressed that "whenever one considers a media is spreading fake news, he or she should ask for a rectification of the fake information, and if the media refuses, various reactions still exist, some of them on the judicial field. Closing brutally any link doesn't respect this normal way of doing, and for this reason, I condemn it as an act of censorship." 

    A microphone at Sputnik's radio room at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russian Ambassador on Paris's Attacks on Sputnik, RT: 'Nothing Hurts Like Truth'
    The remarks come after Facebook has suspended without prior warning several accounts operated by Maffick Media, an independent media company partially owned by Ruptly, right after CNN ran a report about the company's perceived ties to the Kremlin.

    Reacting to the move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that Facebook's decision to block pages related to RT was unacceptable, and Russia was waiting for a response from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The ministry stressed Facebook's actions breached internationally accepted freedom of expression principles.

    Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT, said that media platforms were being used as tools in "a geopolitical confrontation."

    Related:

    Russian Ambassador on Paris's Attacks on Sputnik, RT: 'Nothing Hurts Like Truth'
    German Journalist Federation Calls on Regulators to Deny Broadcast License to RT
    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT
    Tags:
    fake news, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), RT, Philippe Leruth, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse