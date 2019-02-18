European Parliament Calls for EU Response After Venezuela Expels Delegation

"Maduro's regime stops MEPs from doing their job by expelling them. More proof that he is a dictator. I hope that the European Council will respond with measures in line with this latest outrage," he tweeted.
Esteban Gonzalez Pons, of the conservative European People's Party, said the delegates' passports were seized upon the arrival and they were forced out of the country. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry later accused them of conspiracy.
Guaido has been recognized as an interim president by many EU countries and the United States, while Russia, China, Mexico and others continue to back President Maduro, who has called his rival a US puppet.
