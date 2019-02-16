WATCH Hockey Player Brutally Knock Down Rival on Ice Rink

What seemed to be a regular Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) match suddenly turned violent when two top players were filmed beating each other on the ice rink.

Pavel Akolzin, a Barys Astana forward, engaged in a brutal fight with a forward playing for Avangard Omsk, Kirill Petrov, during a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) match. A video of the altercation first emerged on the league's website, but spread to other website in no time.

The footage shows Akolzin beating Petrov several times, knocking his helmet off. Akolzin then hurriedly skated away from Petrov, leaving him on the ice, while Petrov's teammates approached him to help the player get up. The two players received a five minute penalty each for the fight.