Well, This is Epic: WATCH Cruise Liner Destroying Port Moorings in Puerto Rico

A passenger from another ship docked in the Puerto Rican port filmed the moment when the Epic crashed into the dockside moorings, completely demolishing them and terrifying everybody around the scene.
According to the Daily Mail, no injuries had been reported following the incident, and the passengers had disembarked safely, with mechanics already starting to repair the damage.
Reposted from @wpbf25news — DRAMATIC VIDEO: The Norwegian Epic crashed into a dock in San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier today. The ship was delayed getting to port because of a loss of power. No injuries were reported. (📹: @dunard2) #crazyvideo pic.twitter.com/hky1UIwU6L— BlackRoomMedia (@BlackRoomMedia1) 13 февраля 2019 г.
