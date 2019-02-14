Netanyahu to Meet With Saudi Delegation on Sidelines of Warsaw Mideast Summit

"Yes," Netanyahu told reporters, when asked if he was going to meet with Saudi officials at the conference.
READ MORE: 'Netanyahu's Illusions': Zarif Slams Israel Over Deleted 'War Against Iran' Post
Israel and Saudi Arabia have never established official diplomatic relations. The two countries, however, are both engaged in a power struggle with their common enemy — Iran — for influence in the region.
"Several ministers from leading Arab countries… [believe] with complete unity and understanding that major threat to peace and security is Iran, Iranian regime. There is a solidarity that I don't remember in my life. We can unite against a common threat," Netanyahu added.
The international summit opened in Poland on Wednesday and will last through Thursday.
Apart from Israel and the United States, the conference is also attended by the representatives of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Meanwhile, such major actors as Iran, Russia and Turkey have skipped the event.
The international meeting is widely considered to be a US attempt to build an anti-Iran alliance and extent sanctions against the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)