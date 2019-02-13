Ex-US Air Force Intelligence Agent Charged With Spying for Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Air Force intelligence specialist Monica Witt has been indicted on seven counts for delivering national defence information to the government of Iran, conspiracy and attempt to commit computer intrusions and aggravated identity theft, according to an indictment filed in US court on Wednesday.

"From in or around January 2012 to in or around May 2015, in Iran, and elsewhere outside the jurisdiction of any particular State or district, defendant Monica Elfriede Witt did knowingly and unlawfully combine, confederate, and agree with other persons…to knowingly and unlawfully communicate, deliver, and transmit to a foreign government, specifically Iran, and to that foreign government’s representatives, officers, and agents, directly and indirectly, documents and information relating to the national defence of the United States," the indictment said.

The indictment also alleges that Witt planned to go to Russia in 2013 to contact WikiLeaks without disclosing her location.

"On or about July 3, 2013, Witt wrote Individual A, ‘I think I can slip into Russia quietly if they help me and then I can contact WikiLeaks from there without disclosing my location," the indictment said.

The same indictment charges four Iranian nationals, Mojtaba Masoumpour, Behzad Mesri, Hossein Parvar and Mohamad Paryar with conspiracy, targeting former colleagues of Witt in the US Intelligence Community.

The four, who remain at large, used fictional and imposter social media accounts on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and sought to deploy malware that would provide them covert access to the targets' computers and networks, the indictment said.

The reports come after earlier in the day Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the United States has imposed new sanctions on nine Iranian citizens and two entities that it says are engaging in malicious covert actions that have targeted Americans at home and abroad.