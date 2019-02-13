US Sanctions 9 Iranians, 2 Entities for Engaging in 'Covert Malicious' Actions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed new sanctions on nine Iranian citizens and two entities that it says are engaging in malicious covert actions that have targeted Americans at home and abroad, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Treasury is taking action against malicious Iranian cyber actors and covert operations that have targeted Americans at home and overseas as part of our ongoing efforts to counter the Iranian regime’s cyber attacks," Mnuchin said.

© AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office Iran’s Oil Revenues Increased by Almost 50% Despite Sanctions - Reports

The sanctions target the New Horizon Organization, which the Treasury Department said hosts international conferences aimed at recruiting and collecting intelligence from foreign attendees. Four Iranians connected to the entity were also sanctioned, the Treasury said.

The Treasury also designated the Net Peygard Samavat Company and five individuals linked to the organization for carrying out cyberattacks on US government and military officials.