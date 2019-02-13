Beijing Concerned Over Pompeo’s China Accusations Made During Europe Trip

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Beijing is concerned about statements made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made during a trip to Central and Eastern Europe regarding the alleged threats posed by China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

"We are closely following the visit of State Secretary Pompeo to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and express our concern over his statements," Hua told a briefing.

She stressed that the fundamental difference between China and the United States was that interference in the internal affairs of other countries had never been China's policy.

"We have no interest in controlling the policies of other countries. This is not our strong point," Hua said.

She noted that the only goal of the United States, which without conclusive evidence put forward various accusations against China, was to exert pressure on the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, thus interfering by political methods in economic issues.

"China considers such actions to be extremely hypocritical, unjust and immoral," Hua said.

She expressed hope that the US side and others would respect the principle of free competition and protect a fair and non-discriminatory market environment.

During his European visit, Pompeo warned against using Huawei’s technology as doing so could damage European states’ relationship with Washington. He then said that the United States would not place its technology in countries where there was a risk of hacking by China. Pompeo added that Washington would compete with Russia and China for presence in Eastern and Central Europe.