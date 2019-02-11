Saudi Arabia Wants to Increase Tourist Flow From Russia - Investment Fund

"The Saudi side is very interested in Russian tourists coming to the country. Today, six million tourists come to Turkey, an average of three million come to Egypt, we want more and more to come here… Investments of the Saudi side in Russia will now be increased, including in Russian tourist projects. The Russian-Chinese-Saudi Fund will also invest in tourism in Saudi Arabia with the support of the Saudi government," Dmitriev told reporters.
On Sunday, Al Ula hosted a presentation of a strategy to develop the district as the first tourism destination in Saudi Arabia. Dmitriev took part in the ceremony as a guest and met with partners from Saudi Arabia.
