Register
11:50 GMT +311 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017

    UK to Send Carrier to Pacific Ocean in Show of 'Hard Power' to China – Report

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    World
    Get short URL
    12014

    Later in the day, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will speak at the Royal United Services Institute in London, where he is due to unveil his plans for the modernisation of the country's armed forces, which he will say should increase its "mass and lethality".

    In a keynote speech on the country's new military strategy later on Monday, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to announce that the Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, will be deployed to disputed waters in the Pacific in a show of "hard power", The Independent reports.

    Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Williamson will also say that the UK and its Western allies will have to "be ready to show the high price of aggressive behaviour" and be "ready to strengthen our resilience".

    READ MORE: Defence Minister to Say Post-Brexit UK Should Increase Its 'Lethality' – Reports

    "Britain has its greatest opportunity in 50 years to redefine its role as we leave the European Union. And with the world changing so rapidly, it is up to us to seize the opportunity that Brexit brings," he will note.

    Additionally, Williamson is expected to uphold the UK's interventionist policy and will say that the cost of failing to act in global crises had often been "unacceptably high", and "To talk but fail to act risks our nation being seen as little more than a paper tiger."

    READ MORE: China Sent 95 Ships to Intimidate Philippines' Projects in South China Sea

    Williamson will also say that Britain "may have to intervene" in the future to confront Russia and China, which he claims in the pre-released speech are "resurgent" in rebuilding their armed forces.

    His remarks will come as Beijing remains embroiled in dispute with neighbouring countries and the US over territorial claims in the South China Sea, a strategic and economically crucial waterway, which includes vital sea lanes through which about $3 trillion in global trade passes annually.

    In September 2018, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that "Britain will truly implement its position of not taking sides in the South China Sea issue, earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and not do anything to disturb the mutual trust between the two countries."

    READ MORE: UK Sends Fleet of Apaches to Arctic as Message to 'Whole Range of Adversaries'

    US Navy aircraft carriers John C. Stennis and Ronald Reagan drill with their battle groups in the Philippine Sea
    © YouTube Screenshot; US Navy
    Chinese Admiral Says Sinking US Carriers Would End East, South China Sea Spats – Reports
    He spoke after the Royal Navy's HMS Albion amphibious assault ship passed through Chinese-claimed areas in the South China Sea earlier that month on its way to Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.

    In a separate development that month, Williamson unveiled the country's new Defence Arctic Strategy, citing ever-increasing threats in the region and Russia’s alleged attempts to militarise it.

    Moscow has repeatedly rejected the allegations, stressing that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.

    Related:

    US Army Hints at 1,000-Mile Range Supergun That Could Be Used in South China Sea
    US, UK Navies Conduct First Joint Military Drills in Contested South China Sea
    China Deploys 'Ship-Killer' Missiles in Wake of US Ship's South China Sea Tour
    Indonesia Establishes Military Base in South China Sea, but for What Purpose?
    Tags:
    allies, military strategy, opportunity, aircraft carrier, armed forces, HMS Queen Elizabeth, Gavin Williamson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse