Chinese Embassy Dismisses Media Reports About Chinese Spies Working in Brussels

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Embassy in Belgium has rejected media reports claiming that hundreds of Chinese spies are operating in Brussels as a hoax.

"This report is an outright fabrication without any evidence," the statement, published on the embassy's website on Sunday, read.

READ MORE: Law Enforcers Rush to Chinese Embassy in Islamabad After Fake SOS Call — Reports

© AP Photo / Francisco Seco Swarming with Spooks: Brussels Claimed to be Overrun with Chinese, Russian Spies

The diplomatic mission stressed that these claims cast shadow on China and misled the public, adding that the attempts to undermine China-Belgium relations and ties with Europe would never succeed.

According to the statement, China aims to develop friendly relations based on mutual respect with all countries, including Belgium.

Last week, the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported citing EU diplomatic service that EU diplomats and military officials had been warned that "approximately 250 Chinese and 200 Russian spies" could be working in the Belgian capital.