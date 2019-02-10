Issue of Iran’s Nuclear Programme to Prevail at Warsaw Conference - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The upcoming security meeting on the Middle East, set to be held in Warsaw, will be mainly devoted to countering Iran’s nuclear programme and alleged regional expansion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated.

"This week I will leave for the peace and security conference in Warsaw. I will meet there with US Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and additional leaders. The first issue on the agenda is Iran – how to continue preventing it from entrenching in Syria, how to thwart its aggression in the region and, above all, how to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons", Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting, as quoted by his press service.

The two-day ministerial meeting on the Middle East hosted jointly by the United States and Poland, is due to start in the Polish capital on 13 February. The conference will address such issues as terrorism and extremism, missile proliferation, and security and stability in the Middle East.

The statement comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on 22 January that it would refrain from participating in the Warsaw conference, calling the meeting a US "political project" aimed at promoting Washington's geopolitical interests within the international community.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on 11 January that the meeting would also address Iran in the context of making sure it did not constitute a "destabilising influence" in the region. Iran was not among the countries invited to the meeting.