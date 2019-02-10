Japanese-Russian Peace Treaty Should Not Be Left for Next Generation - Abe

"We should not hand over to future generations the problem that has not been solved during over 70 years. I am determined to solve this problem together with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and to continue active negotiations on the peace treaty," Abe said at a congress of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Japanese media outlet The Page.
The next round of negotiations at the level of the Russian and Japanese foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Taro Kono, may be held in the German city of Munich in mid-February.
