10:08 GMT +310 February 2019
    Nikki Haley arrives in Juba, South Sudan, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

    Nikki Haley Experienced Official With Future in Politics - Russia's UN Envoy

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Nikki Haley who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations is a young and experienced politician with a future in the industry, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on the occasion of the Russian Diplomat Day, celebrated on February 10.

    "She is a young politician, she is only 46 years old, but already with experience, she is charismatic and humane… She has a future in politics, it is hard to tell how it will be evolving, but I do not rule anything out," Nebenzia said.

    READ MORE: Nikki Haley Commanding $200K For Speaking Fees Was ‘Expected,' Says Journo

    Nebenzia noted that as of today, he did not have any interaction with Haley, although the ambassadors had agreed that after Haley resigns from her post at the United Nations, they would continue to maintain contact.

    "I do not know what she is doing at this time, she said that she plans to work in a think tank and travel across the United States to give lectures," the ambassador added.

    Haley, who is also former governor of the US state of South Carolina, left her post in the Trump administration at the end of 2018.

    US President Donald Trump subsequently announced that he planned to nominate Heather Nauert, who is currently serving as the US State Department's spokeswoman, to replace Haley on the position.

    Work at United Nations

    Working at the United Nations is an exciting and unpredictable mission, Vassily Nebenzia said, adding that he had no regrets about assuming the post.

    "The work at the United Nations is a microcosm, it is a miniature version of the globe, it is interesting and not boring," Nebenzia told reporters.

    The envoy noted that he did not regret his decision to assume the important post after the death of late Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who passed away in 2017.

    READ MORE: United Nations Holding Tribute to Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan

    "I did not exactly doubt; I took a pause, which the minister [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] kindly provided me with, to reflect. I thought, consulted, came around and said that under different circumstances, I might have thought about that three times, but at that moment I had no right to refuse," the diplomat continued.

    Nebenzia also noted that Churkin's excellent reputation at the United Nations had helped him when he was assuming the post.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Nebenzia as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the UN Security Council on July 27, 2017.

    Nikki Haley, Vassily Nebenzia
