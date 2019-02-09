Trudeau Insists Health Impact on Canadian Diplomats in Cuba Are Visible and Real

Ottawa and Washington have previously claimed that some of their diplomats in Havana have shown symptoms of a strange illness. Media reported that some of the victims suffered permanent hearing loss and possible brain injuries due to a mysterious "sonic weapon".

"We've been taking it very, very seriously from the beginning, and we will continue to take very seriously the health and safety of all Canadians who serve anywhere overseas", Trudeau said.

He also noted there was "no question that the health impacts on diplomats in Cuba have been visible and real".

The statement comes days after a group of 14 Canadian diplomats sued Ottawa for $28 mln Canadian dollars ($21 mln). According to them, the government had put the diplomats and their families at risk, withholding information on the matter and interfering in their ability to seek medical help.

The unusual illness was first reported by Canadian Embassy employees in Havana in 2016, with the last confirmed case being in November 2018.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the diplomats experienced headaches, dizziness and difficulties with concentration. Moreover, the symptoms remained even after some of the embassy staff left Cuba.