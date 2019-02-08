EU's Position on Khashoggi's Murder Remains Same, Probe Needed - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's position on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains unchanged and the bloc continues to call for a credible and careful investigation into the case, Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for the EU foreign affairs and security policy, has stated.

"There is no change in the EU position, we continue to call for a thorough and credible investigation in line with everything that we have said in the Khashoggi case over the past months", Kocijancic said, asked to give an update on the bloc's position in light of the new UN report.

The statement comes after the United Nations made public its preliminary findings in the investigation into Khashoggi's murder on 7 February, which happened in Istanbul in November. According to the organization, the late reporter became the victim of "brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the State of Saudi Arabia".

The report also said that Riyadh had intentionally hindered the investigation's launch by denying Turkish investigators access to the crime scene for about two weeks.

Brussels has repeatedly insisted on a transparent and thorough investigation into Khashoggi's murder and called on Saudi officials to cooperate in the ongoing probe.

The journalist, who worked as a columnist for The Washington Post newspaper and was a vocal critic of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed by a drug injection before having his body dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Saudi authorities have since charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.