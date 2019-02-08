Register
08:45 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Periodic table monument

    Fun Facts About Periodic Table: From Playing Cards to Predicting Elements

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / https://www.flickr.com/people/mmmdirt/ / Periodic table monument
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    February 8 marks the 185th birthday of outstanding Russian chemist Dmitry Mendeleev, who revolutionised chemistry 150 years ago, having devised the periodic table of elements.

    Three years ago, the Google search engine dedicated one of its signature doodles to the 182nd birthday of the "father" of the periodic system Dmitry Mendeleev. In 1869, Mendeleev published the first recognisable periodic table, created to illustrate periodic trends of dozens of elements known at the time and demonstrated how they related to each other in a certain pattern.

    READ MORE: Arnold, Smith and Winter Receive 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Here are some lesser-known fun facts about his groundbreaking invention:

    Playing Cards With Chemistry

    As surreal as it might seem, Mendeleev's "eureka moment" might have come when he was playing his favourite card game Solitaire. The chemist decided to use the format of the game to help bring order to his periodic table: in the game, cards are arranged both by suit, horizontally, and by number, vertically.

    A screen displays portraits of winners of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on October 4, 2017 at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden (L-R) Jacques Dubochet from Switzerland, Joachim Frank from the US and Richard Henderson from Britain
    © AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    What We Shoud Know About 2017 Nobel Prize Laureates in Chemistry
    So, what he did was he made up a set of cards, one for each of then-known elements, and wrote the atomic weight and the properties of each element on a card.

    In February 1869, Mendeleev was working on organising the elements with his cards, arranging and rearranging them in various sequences until he eventually noticed some gaps in the order of atomic mass. Exhausted from his relentless efforts, the chemist fell asleep and saw his future invention in a dream.

    Element 115 Exists Less Than a Second

    Mendeleev's mission lives on after all these years as scientists continue to adjust the periodic table, discovering new elements. Currently, the table consists of 118 elements, which are organised by their atomic numbers, and it was only in January 2016 that elements 113, 115, 117 and 118, Nihonium, Moscovium, Tennessine and Oganesson, respectively, were added to the table’s seventh row to make it complete.

    READ MORE: Cold, Gaseous Facts: Scientists Reveal Neptune’s Internal Chemistry

    Most of the isotopes of superheavy elements are unstable and undergo decays within a very short period of time, thus, for instance, Moscovium, which goes by atomic number 115, is highly radioactive and its most stable known isotope, moscovium-290, has a half-life of merely 0.8 seconds.

    Artifical Vs. Natural

    While there are 118 confirmed elements in the periodic table, out of which 90 can be found in nature, others are strictly man-made. Technetium was the first man-made element in the table, discovered by Carlo Perrier and Emilio Segre in 1937 and named after the Greek for artificial — "technetos".

    Argentina Named After Element

    Rumour has it Argentina was named after silver, known as argentum in Latin, becoming the only country to be named after a chemical element. The first use of the name "Argentina" can be traced back to expeditions by the Spanish and Portuguese conquistadors to the Río de la Plata, or "River of Silver", in the early 16th century.

    Predicting Elements

    Back in 1871, such elements as gallium, germanium, and scandium were all unknown, but Mendeleev left spaces for each and predicted their atomic masses and other chemical properties. They were discovered within 15 years, fully complying with basic characteristics the chemist had thought of. Such accuracy in predictions significantly contributed to the table's acceptance.

    Tags:
    discovery, chemistry, cards, elements, periodic table, Dmitry Mendeleev, Argentina, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse