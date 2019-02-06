Register
16:47 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amnesty International

    Racism, Bullying, Sexism: Amnesty International Workplace 'Toxic', Report Finds

    © Flickr/ Celeste Damiani
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The review was based on a survey of 475 staff, 70 percent of the organization's international workforce, and scores of interviews.

    Leading human rights charity Amnesty International has a "toxic" working environment, with bullying, public humiliation, discrimination and other abuses commonplace, a report — commissioned after two employees committed suicide in 2018 — has found.

    The review, conducted by the KonTerra Group and led by psychologists, identified a hazardous "us vs. them" dynamic at the organization's offices, combined with an almost total lack of trust in senior managerial figures, evidence of "nepotism and hypocrisy", and multiple reports of managers "belittling" staff in meetings, deliberately excluding certain employees from reporting, or making demeaning, menacing comments such as "you're s***!", "you should quit!", and "if you stay in this position, your life will be a misery".

    Shockingly, interviews with staff also indicated Amnesty attempted to "cover up" the death of Gaetan Mootoo, the 65-year-old Amnesty France employee who killed himself in June 2018.

    One staff member told the review that the organisation's response to Mootoo's death "upset many of us a lot". "The way they announced it, the way they tried to cover up."

    The consultants focused primarily Amnesty's international secretariat in London, finding the office to be largely operating in a "state of emergency" following a restructuring process to decentralize and move staff closer to the ground in places of civil unrest and conflict, which had taken a "considerable toll" on staff wellbeing, it said. Many Amnesty staffers described their employment as a "life cause" and said there was "significant risk of experiencing stress or trauma" due to the nature of the work they conducted — moreover staff are prone to sacrificing their own wellbeing by taking on massive workloads, leading to "overload and burnout".

    Staff also reported multiple accounts of discrimination on the basis of race and gender, with women, staff of colour and LGBT employees targeted for abuse, or treated unfairly, a finding KonTerra branded "disconcerting".

    They found multiple instances of alleged favouritism or nepotism in hiring and cases where positions and/or individuals were made redundant "without due process".

    In a statement, Amnesty Secretary General Kumi Naidoo said the report was "profoundly troubling", and "unacceptable management practices, attitudes and behaviours cannot and will not be tolerated at any level" in the organization. 

    "We will now look in detail at the recommendations of the KonTerra review — and in consultation with staff draw up an overall implementation plan, assessing to what extent and in what stages we will deliver on them, and how we best integrate them with James Laddie's recommendations. To that end, I will engage with the wellbeing committee, union and management team to identify what is most urgent and what is seen as most appropriate to address the systemic challenges and to restore trust, and how we best communicate these efforts across the organization. I will present the new plan by the end of March 2019," he pledged. 

    Related:

    TripAdvisor, Booking.com Deny Amnesty's Claims of HR Violations, Say Abide Laws
    Trump Rejects Amnesty for Child Immigrants as Shutdown Enters Day 30
    Amnesty International Slams Florida's Active Support of Death Penalty in US
    Amnesty's 'Toxic' Twitter Rally Sows Discord on Social Network
    Tags:
    workplace culture, toxic workplace culture, toxic politics, bullying, racism, Amnesty International
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse