Register
13:45 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Iraqi security forces removes a banner bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Mosul on January 19, 2017

    Terror Sleeper Cells, Suicide Bombers Snuck Into Europe - Report

    © AFP 2018 /
    World
    Get short URL
    160

    Interpol chief Jürgen Stock warned last December that Europe could soon brace for "a second wave" of radicalised individuals affiliated with Daesh, in what might be called "ISIS 2.0".

    The International Centre for the Study of Violent Extremism (ICSVE) has interviewed 18 Daesh* members held by the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), and two of those cadres turned out to be part of the terrorist group's intelligence operation, known as "emni", The Daily Beast reported.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Kills Daesh Terrorists Near Palmyra, Stopping Infiltration – Report

    A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walk inside a prison built by Islamic State fighters at the stadium that was the site of IS fighters' last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
    © AP Photo / Asmaa Waguih
    Two Daesh Militants of American Nationality Captured – Syrian Democratic Forces
    One of them, a 35-year-old Tunisian named Abdel Kadr, illegally entered Europe back in 2008 and then married a German in order to get legal residency, to live and work there. In 2014, he left Germany for Syria to join Daesh alongside his friend Dominic, a white German convert to Islam.

    Kadr claimed that Dominic wanted to find a way to back to Germany to work as an undercover intelligence operative for the self-proclaimed caliphate: due to his fair skin with no known criminal record he could potentially manage to keep a low profile.

    Dwelling on emni, Kadr claimed that there were both internal and external intelligence networks in the group: while the former boosted security within the terrorist organisation's territory, the latter sent "agents" outside of it to create sleeper cells orchestrating attacks in Europe and beyond.

    "They live 24 hours per day with a mask. They are chosen specially for this. They have their own houses, special families. They have been chosen specially, and many were sent back to Europe", Kadr said.

    Prior to joining Daesh, Kadr used to be a human and goods smuggler in Germany, operating between Turkey and Europe.

    READ MORE: Daesh Could Reclaim Syrian Areas Abandoned by US in a Year – Report

    "There are a lot of those who were trained by ISIS [Daesh] to go into Europe", Kadr said, adding that the emni member who trained many of them was also an Austrian known by the pseudonym of Abu Musa al-Almani.

    "He was in charge of Germany. He spoke around seven languages: German, Dutch, French, Arabic, and German with the accent of Austria. He was an Austrian native with long hair and a red beard. He was from a wealthy family in Austria and a convert from Christianity. I met him in Syria, but he was moving everywhere. I heard about this wave that they prepared for Europe. They asked me if I’d like to go back to Germany. They were saying to me if you want to go back don’t worry about money, but they don’t know how I think".

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    Daesh Bride Suing British Intelligence Over Torture Allegations - Reports
    Kadr claimed that the Daesh emni wanted him to resume human smuggling, "to make logistics and coordination".

    Daesh intelligence "knew I was a people smuggler. All my German friends knew I was a smuggler. Abu Musa al-Almani, who was in charge of Germany, came to me in Raqqa with Dominic and asked me about the smuggling. He said, 'Dawlah [the State, ie. Daesh] needs you. The whole nation of Islam needs you'".

    The emni reportedly asked Kadr to help them infiltrate trained operatives back into Europe following the routes he had previously exploited, he, however, claimed he had refused. 

    "I used my injuries as an excuse to escape from this, I have a screw in my leg, shrapnel [from a bomb attack]. It took seven kilometres walking to get across to Greece. My role was five kilometres up to the tree [bridge]. Someone else took them inside, an Algerian guy".

    Kadr said that when the emni was going to send a European back to carry out an attack, they would first mislead fellow terrorists (and the media) that he had been killed during fighting or in a bomb attack, when in fact, "they took them to a camp to train them. Then after you get a communiqué about their action in Europe. The communiqué on this date stated he died in France or Belgium, but for ourselves, seven or eight months before [we had heard] they were announcing his death".

    READ MORE: Daesh Attacks Syrian Army Positions After International Coalition Raid – Report

    Kadr, who was captured by the YPG last year, claimed he was totally disillusioned with Daesh and ostensibly attempted to thwart any potential attack by Dominic, who is alleged to have been taken to a training camp, by alerting German and European intelligence about his friend’s mysterious "disappearance" and false death announcement inside the self-proclaimed caliphate.

    "There are 1,000 partisans in Europe. They have a big plan to introduce hundreds of refugees from all nationalities of the world. They are processed by surgery, training and language and they send them as sleeping cells. In Turkey they give them hair transplants, surgically change their eyes, even the eye colour".

    For instance, in 2015, Harry Sarfo, a German of immigrant descent from Ghana, told journalists that after he arrived in Daesh territory, he was met by masked emni members who told him that the terrorist group wanted Europeans like him to stay in his home country, or train and rapidly return for attacks at home. At the time Sarfo claimed that the emni wanted to plan attacks in the West "that happened everywhere at the same time".

    "They are able to bring a youth into ISIS [Daesh] and then back into his family without the knowledge of his parents. They send him home to Europe after one year in training with ISIS [Daesh]. There are some people who came with European faces for a short time and went back through Turkey. Like my friend, Dominic. I think he’s living in Europe", Kadr elaborated.

    A general view shows the MI6 building in London, Thursday, March 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Daesh Cleric's Wife Sues UK Spies for $1.3 Mln For Beating, Torture - Report
    Many European nations have voiced concerns over US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw all American troops from Syria after declaring that Daesh had been defeated.

    Washington's transatlantic allies, in fact, announced that they would maintain a military presence in the Arab Republic as part of the international coalition to eradicate the terrorist group.

    In the meantime, US State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino called on 5 February for the repatriation of foreign citizens who arrived in Syria to serve Daesh and had been captured by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    "The United States calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens detained by the SDF and commends the continued efforts of the SDF to return these foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin", Palladino said in a statement.

    For instance, the UK has repeatedly showed its reluctance to take back its citizens affiliated with Daesh, while other European countries have mainly remained silent on the fate of those, who are seen as a major security threat.

    READ MORE: US Urges Allies to Take Back Daesh Terrorists Captured by Kurds in Syria

    The SDF previously announced that they had captured more than 900 foreign militants during a campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria. On top of that, they are also reportedly holding more than 4,000 family members of terrorists.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Bride Suing British Intelligence Over Torture Allegations - Reports
    Daesh Cleric's Wife Sues UK Spies for $1.3 Mln For Beating, Torture - Report
    Daesh Attacks Syrian Army Positions After International Coalition Raid – Report
    Tags:
    infiltration, terrorist groups, sleeper cell, smuggler, terrorist attack, intelligence, terrorist, caliphate, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Germany, Europe, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse