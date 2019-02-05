US Diplomats Visit Suspected Spy Whelan Who is in Custody in Moscow - Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US diplomats visited on Tuesday Paul Whelan held in custody in a Moscow prison on suspicion of espionage, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, today US Embassy representatives visited Paul Whelan at the Lefortovo Detention Facility [in Moscow]," Andrea Kalan said.

The diplomats already visited Whelan on January 2 after he was detained last December in Moscow on charges of espionage. The second visit was expected to take place on January 17 but was postponed at the request of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

He denied the charges and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Moreover, UK diplomats visited Whelan on January 31, noted that Moscow prison staff responded to the espionage suspect's medical concerns, providing him with requested medications and allowing him a visit by a prison doctor, the brother said.

