Iran Slams EU Accusations of "Assassination Attempts, Terrorist Plots in Europe"

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran regrets the European Union "groundlessly" accusing it of hostile activities, such as alleged assassination plots in several EU states, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The unsubstantiated accusations, such as with regard to assassination attempts and attempted terrorist attacks in Europe, have been groundless and surprising from the very beginning. We are disappointed with such accusations and concerns of the Europeans, while in Europe itself terrorist and criminal groups are being active," the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote.

Tehran went on to express hope that Brussels would realistically approach the issue of terrorism, unlike those who use "double standards."

Responding to the bloc’ concerns on Iran’s desire to increase the accuracy and range of its missiles, the Foreign Ministry said that Tehran’s activities were exclusively defensive.

On Monday, the European Union sanctioned two individuals and one entity in relation to Iran's "hostile activities" in some European countries. The Council of the European Union also called on Iran to halt activities aimed at the development and testing of ballistic missiles.

Earlier, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) accused its Iranian colleagues of plotting an assassination of an Iranian separatist group member in Denmark. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in January that they had "strong indications" of Tehran being behind assassinations of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in 2015 and 2017.