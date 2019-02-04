Register
17:12 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    London, UK

    UK Wants to Bring 'Peace, Democracy' to Venezuela Via Sanctions – PM's Spokesman

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    102

    Ten European countries, including the United Kingdom, recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido's attempt to seize power in Venezuela on Monday, joining the United States, Canada, and US allies in Latin America in calling for democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

    Britain is considering slapping Caracas with sanctions as part of its bid to put an end to the "Maduro regime," a spokesman to Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters on Monday.

    "Venezuelan people deserve a better future, they have suffered enough and the Maduro regime must end. It is time for free and fair elections," the spokesman said, according to Reuters.

    "We are looking at what further steps we can take to ensure peace and democracy in Venezuela including through sanctions," the spokesman added.

    Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt took to Twitter to express the UK's support for Guaido, now that London's demand that Venezuela hold snap presidential elections has expired.

    Hunt joined officials from nine other countries, including Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, France, Austria, Sweden and Germany in recognising Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton holds a writing pad with a written note that reads 5,000 troops to Colombia, while he waits to address reporters, as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Trump Statement on Military Option Proves US Behind Venezuela Crisis - Caracas
    The UK previously called for EU-wide sanctions against members of the Venezuelan government last week, with Foreign Secretary Hunt saying restrictions against "the kleptocrats who have enriched themselves on the back of the rest of the population who are very poor…can be effective."

    Earlier, the Bank of England reportedly denied Venezuela's request to repatriate some $1.2 billion in gold bullion back to the country following a request from Guaido to freeze the assets. The move reportedly prompted Venezuela, a major gold mining country, to halt gold sales abroad.

    The long-running political crisis in Venezuela escalated on January 23, when Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela's semi-defunct National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president after a phone call with US Vice-President Mike Pence. Washington, Ottawa, and multiple Latin American and European countries voiced support for the attempted coup, while Russia, China, Mexico, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Iran and Turkey backed President Nicolas Maduro, and urged outside powers not to meddle in Venezuela's affairs.

    Related:

    Trump Statement on Military Option Proves US Behind Venezuela Crisis - Caracas
    Maduro Rejects EU Ultimatum to Call Snap Elections in Venezuela - Reports
    Venezuela 'Won’t Tolerate' Foreign Meddling as Trump Considers Military 'Option'
    EU’s Venezuela Stance: Does the Sycophancy Towards the US Have Limits?
    Tags:
    democracy, peace, sanctions, Jeremy Hunt, Theresa May, Venezuela, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse