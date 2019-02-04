Tokyo Would Not Welcome INF Termination, Understands US Motivations - Cabinet

"The treaty has played a historic role in the arms control and reduction. We qualify the situation in which the treaty has to be terminated as unwelcome," Suga said at a briefing.
The official added that Tokyo was able to understand the "essence of the problem that triggered the United States to announce its decision."
The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, bans all ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles. The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the accord, in particularly voicing concerns that Russia's 9M729 missile violated the provisions of the INF. Moscow has denied the allegations, citing lack of proof and complaining in turn that US defense systems in Europe are equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at intermediate ranges.
