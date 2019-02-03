Trump Has No Plans on Withdrawal of US Troops From South Korea

"Yeah, I mean we haven't talked about anything else. Maybe someday. I mean who knows. But you know it's very expensive to keep troops there. You do know that. We have 40,000 troops in South Korea, it's very expensive. But I have no plans, I've never even discussed removing them," Trump told the CBS broadcaster, when asked whether Washington plans to keep US troops in South Korea.
READ MORE: 'Thinking About It': Trump Could Meet With Xi During Asia Trip for Kim Summit
The US president also noted that there was a "good chance" of achieving a deal with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un at the upcoming second US-North Korea summit.
"But there's also a very good chance that we will make a deal. I think he's also tired of going through what he's going through," Trump told CBS News.
READ MORE: US Envoy to Meet With South, N Korean Counterparts Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit
This comes after the US leader said on Thursday that he would announce the date and location of the new summit with Kim next week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)