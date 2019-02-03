11 Russian Sailors Still in Custody, But No Charges Pressed – Russian Embassy

"A trial on the detained sailors has been held to choose a restraint measure. In accordance with the court’s decision, they are remanded in custody… So far no official charges have been filed against them. Charges will be pressed only after the necessary investigative measures will be carried out," the diplomatic mission said.
All of the detainees are currently held in prison in the country’s capital, according to the embassy.
This comes after on Friday, the Russian Embassy told Sputnik that the authorities of Cabo Verde, a nation on a volcanic archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, had detained 11 Russian sailors on suspicion of drug-trafficking.
