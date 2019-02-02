US' Unilateral Exit From INF Worsens International Security Situation - Medvedev

"Unilateral, unprovoked US withdrawal from the INF treaty worsens the situation in the sphere of international security and strategic stability. It will not be left without an effective response," Medvedev wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister also noted that the Russian government would envisage necessary mechanisms for research funding and development of new types of weaponry amid the current INF treaty crisis.
"Taking into account the US withdrawal from the INF treaty and the reciprocal steps announced by the Russian president, the Russian government will envisage necessary funds and mechanisms for research financing and development of new types of weapons," Medvedev stressed.
The move was made following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement, issued on Friday, which announced that the United States would suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and initiate a six-month withdrawal process.
