Finland Calls Russia, US to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty - Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finnish Foreign Ministry Director of Communications Vesa Hakkinen told Sputnik on Saturday that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was a successful arms control agreement and called on Russia and the United States to continue dialogue on strategic stability.

"The INF Treaty was a very successful arms control agreement, it paved the way for the end of the Cold War and contributed a lot to stability and security in Europe… We call on the United States and Russia to continue the dialogue on strategic stability and we are ready to provide our good services [as mediators] in the future. We also call for patience and restraint," Hakkinen said.

READ MORE: Poland Plays Down Reported Plans to Host US Nukes Amid INF Treaty Collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Saturday that Moscow had suspended its participation in the treaty in response to the US actions.

Putin has also ordered Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu not to continue initiating negotiations on disarmament with the United States, but noted that all of Russia's proposals remained on the table.

READ MORE: Ex-US Defence Official: Future of Global Arms Control Bleak Without INF Treaty

Earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced that the United States had suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process unless Russia comes back into compliance with the pact.