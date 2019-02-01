USAID Leaves West Bank and Gaza Strip - Reports

"At the request of the Palestinian Authority, we have wound down certain projects and programs funded with assistance under the authorities specified in ATCA in the West Bank and Gaza", a US official told Reuters, referring to the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act.
Commenting on the upcoming move in January, former USAID mission director and managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group Dave Harden expressed his regret, stating that the White House "gave Hamas more running room" to influence the Palestinians.
