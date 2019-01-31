Register
31 January 2019
    U.S. and Kurdish flags flutter in the wind (File)

    US Senators Urge Trump to Protect Syrian Kurds From Turkey After Troop Pullout

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump must produce a comprehensive plan to guarantee the protection of Kurdish allies in Syria from massacre by Turkish troops once US forces leave the region, two senators wrote in a letter to the White House on Thursday.

    "Senators Tammy Duckworth and Marsha Blackburn wrote to President Trump today pressing him to develop a comprehensive plan to protect our Kurdish partners serving in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and prevent armed conflict between Kurdish forces and… Turkey", a press release from Duckworth’s office said.

    Duckworth and Blackburn urged the US president to use every diplomatic tool to encourage Turkey to fulfil its obligation as a member of NATO to settle any international dispute by peaceful means. The senators also urged Trump to ensure Turkey will refrain in its international relations from the threat or use of force against the Kurds.

    "If the United States is to avoid endless deployments of ground forces throughout the world, we must continually cultivate reliable partners in the region who are willing — and able — to effectively take the fight to our common enemy on the ground", the letter said.

    US Marine Corps tactical vehicles are escorted by a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) pickup truck along a road near the town of Tal Baydar in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on December 21, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Abandoning friends and doing nothing to prevent their slaughter would undermine the Global Coalition to Defeat the Daesh* terror group, and jeopardize the honour of the United States, the senators wrote.

    In December 2018, Trump declared victory over Daesh in Syria and announced the withdrawal of American troops currently deployed in the country. The US president, however, stressed that he wants to protect the US' Kurdish allies, while Turkey considers them to be terrorists.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

